Assassin's Creed Valhalla accidentally gets a huge discount in Norway

Norwegian Assassin's Creed fans were mistakenly given access to quite a low sale price on copies of Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

According to a post on the PC gaming subreddit , the price was dropped down to the equivalent of approximately $10. This was evidently a mistake rather than a special Viking discount, as the user who made the thread quickly returned with an edit to clarify that the price had been adjusted, adding that they hoped that everyone who picked up the game at the peculiar discount received access to the game regardless.

It should be noted that this price drop was for Assassin's Creed Ultimate Edition, where the original price was somewhere around 130 USD. This means that the price drop took off a huge fraction of the price for plenty of content. Regardless of how it happened, Ubisoft rectified the situation rather quickly. It remains to be seen whether those who bought the game at the discount have gotten their game without incident.

Of course, it would make sense that Norway of all places would have access to such a steep discount, considering that the game revolves heavily around the culture of Vikings and their lifestyle. The game itself revolves around the Viking Eivor as he navigates the world and his clan, as well as a modern-day storyline focusing on Layla Hassan, who was previously seen in Odyssey and Origins.

Players can get their hands on Assassin's Creed Valhalla for a more typical price on November 10 for the PC and Xbox Series X and on November 12 for the PS5.