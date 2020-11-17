Assassin's Creed A Feline's Footfall: Where to collect a cat's footfall

The Assassin's Creed Valhalla A Feline's Footfall quest is given to you by Ivaldi, the Dwarven blacksmith in Asgard. He requires two very unique ingredients, but obtaining them seems nigh on impossible. One of these is a cat's footfall. How can you capture a sound? Well, you're about to find out. The Asgard region in Assassin's Creed Valhalla is nothing short of mysterious and bemusing though, so of course there's a way. Here's everything you need to know about the Assassin's Creed Valhalla A Feline's Footfall quest.

For the adjacent quest to this, look at our Assassin's Creed Valhalla Taking Root guide.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

When you first get this quest from Ivaldi, you'll receive a Cat's Foot Note that goes into the quest items in your inventory.

Over the gate to the Great Norse Hall,

A golden cat sits patiently,

Gazing upon many tall towers,

She'll flee when she is found

But follow without fear.

Look, leap, and descend,

Once she leads you to the end,

She may ghost to the ground,

Land as well, and swiftly steal her sound.

This is a fairly cryptic riddle but thankfully, all it means is that you need to find the golden cat, then follow it until it vanishes. So where is it?

Fast travel to the central synchronization point, where you first started in Asgard. Go forward then take a leap of faith off the edge. Climb out of the water in front of you then ascend the wall. Head to the right – you're looking for a section of the wall with a few pillars to jump across. On the furthest pillar, you should be able to see a golden cat, poised to leap off the edge.

Approach the cat and it'll vanish, reappearing a short distance ahead of you. Follow the cat on its path down, until it reaches the very bottom with a leap of faith. Land in the pile of leaves and Eivor will say "I have it. Who knew you could capture a sound?" Gee Eivor, get with the times. That will complete the Assassin's Creed A Feline's Footfall quest and you can return to Ivaldi.

