Assassin's Creed Origins in line for a 60 FPS update over 4 years after it was released

Assassin's Creed Origins is in line for a 60 FPS update, letting console players explore Egypt in silky smooth motion.

Ubisoft dropped the news on Twitter, in a casual followup to its post celebrating the arrival of Assassin's Creed Day - which, if you weren't aware, is a yearly celebration of the franchise set to coincide with the in-universe day of December 21, 2012, when original series protagonist Desmond Miles gave his life to avert a global catastrophe. There's no publicly revealed release window for the Assassin's Creed Origins 60 FPS mode yet, but we'll keep an eye out for it.

We are also looking into adding 60FPS support for Assassin's Creed Origins, so stay tuned! 👀December 21, 2021 See more

Both Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Assassin's Creed Odyssey have received 60 FPS updates for new-gen consoles as post-launch updates, with Valhalla's arriving soon after the game's release date in November 2020 and Odyssey's rolling out just shy of three years later in August 2021. Given the three games form their own little open-world action RPG corner of the greater Assassin's Creed universe, it's only fair that the eldest among them also gets the high framerate treatment.

Meanwhile, Ubisoft still has big plans for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, with the Dawn of Ragnarok expansion set to arrive in March 2022 and let players take on the role of Odin in the dwarven kingdom of Svartalfheim, complete with a new set of challenges from the Valkyries with big rewards for taking down tough enemies. Until then, you can check out the series-first Assassin's Creed Crossover Stories event which is playable in both Odyssey and Valhalla, bringing the two games' respective protagonists together for the first time.