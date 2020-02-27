Assassin's Creed: Gold takes the historical fiction to a new setting: audio drama

The timeline-spanning historical fiction of Assassin's Creed has been told in games, books, and movies, and now it's taking a leap of faith into audio dramas.

Assassin's Creed: Gold is a new Audible original that just went live today. Rather than retelling previous stories in audio book format, it's an all-new production with its own place in the Assassin's Creed canon: it follows a young con artist who gets roped into reliving the memories of a late 17th century assassin (who is voiced by Riz Ahmed from Rogue One ).

Since this is an Assassin's Creed product, Khaled keeps company with notable personages such as Isaac Newton. Newton is best known today for his theories on physics (and maybe seeing an apple fall out of a tree one time), but at the time of Gold's story he's serving as the warden of the Royal Mint in London. Here's part of the official synopsis:

"With a cast of characters beloved the world-over by fans of the franchise, Assassin's Creed: Gold tells a gripping tale of imminent economic collapse, featuring appearances from Warden of the Royal Mint, Isaac Newton, con artist and counterfeiter William Chaloner, blind assassin Omar Khaled, and assassin trainer Rose Galloway. Equal parts adrenaline-fueled and thought-provoking, Assassin's Creed: Gold draws a compelling parallel with the financial chaos of Isaac Newton's 17th-century Britain and the economic uncertainty of our more recent history."

While Assassin's Creed: Gold is its own standalone story, you will get to catch up with at least one character fans already know: Danny Wallace reprises his role as Assassin historian and coordinator Shaun Hastings. You can start listening to Assassin's Creed: Gold on Audible right now - and if you listen to any podcasts with ads, you already know that you can start listening for free with a month-long Audible trial.