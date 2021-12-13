Assassin's Creed Crossover Stories is a free cross-game event that brings Odyssey’s Kassandra face-to-face with Eivor

Assassin's Creed Crossover Stories is an upcoming cross-game event coming on December 14, 2021.

Ubisoft announced that Crossover Stories will introduce two new stories that explore the ties between Eivor of Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Kassandra of Assassin's Creed Odyssey , where we'll see the two heroes come face-to-face for the very first time.

The first story known as Those Who Are Treasured will be playable in Assassin's Creed Odyssey as a free download to anyone who owns the base game. While it can be played after chapter 1, Ubisoft recommends that players complete the main game first to avoid major spoilers relating to the ending of the story.

The second story, A Fated Encounter, can be played in Assassin's Creed Valhalla once you have unlocked Valka the Seer and reached settlement level four in Ravensthorpe. In this story, you will get to see what happens when Eivor and Kassandra meet as the pair end up working together to stop an Isu artifact from destroying the Isle of Skye.

In Odyssey, you can continue your journey in the crossover story as the character you initially selected - be it Alexios or Kassandra. Likewise, you can also play the story in Valhalla as male or female Eivor, but you will only encounter Kassandra in the crossover event as the Viking assassin.

Created in close collaboration with Ubisoft Quebec and Ubisoft Montreal, the upcoming free event was announced alongside the reveal of a big new Dawn of Ragnarok expansion set to come to Assassin's Creed Valhalla next year.

