Apex Legends is adding 154 more free Apex Packs to earn over 400 more player levels

Starting next week, Apex Legends will get a lot more rewarding. Developer Respawn Entertainment announced some big changes coming to Apex Legends' progression system on December 3, which will bump up the level cap from 100 to 500 and give players the opportunity to earn 199 free packs in total (which is 154 more than before) as they make their way to 500 .

If you're a dedicated hot dropper, you've probably already hit level 100. In that case, the rewards you would have earned under the new system will be added to your account retroactively. Look forward to opening 14 new Apex Packs all at once, or maybe space them out into a gun-skin Advent Calendar to enjoy all across the holidays. Here's how the math works out, straight from Respawn :

Level 2 - 20: One pack every level (19 Apex Packs total)

Level 22 - 300: One pack every two levels (140 Apex Packs total)

Level 305 - 500: One pack every five levels (40 Apex Packs total)

You will continue to earn 600 Legend Tokens per level and per 18,000 XP at level 500

You'll also earn a new level badge every 10 levels from 110 to 500, and a new gun charm every 100 levels. Oh, right. There are gun charms! 36 of them will be available in Apex Packs starting on December 3, and they'll also join the item shop's rotating inventory. The initial slate of charms will include cute little depictions of frag grenades, Loot Ticks, and even the Legends themselves.

If you need even more reasons to get back in the game, it looks like Respawn is working on a new SMG weapon - and there's a very good chance it will be another crossover from Titanfall. Maybe it will go for another Beyonce-style surprise launch .