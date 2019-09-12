Apex Legends Double XP weekend is here and this time you've got an extra day

What's more fun than placing well in Apex Legends ? Placing well in Apex Legends and getting double XP for it. The latest in-game event for the squad-based battle royale game hands out extra experience for folks who play throughout the weekend, but it isn't passing the goods out to everybody. If you want the extra XP, your squad has to earn it by placing in the Top 5 or - ideally - by feasting upon your chicken dinner victory royale with cheese on the winner's podium.

The Extended Double XP weekend is live now and will remain open until 10 am PDT / 1 pm EDT / 6 pm BST on September 16 (not September 12 like the first tweet says, because that would be an extremely short weekend). It works the same way as last weekend's Double XP event, though this time you get an extra day to rack up those points.

Sorry - Double XP runs until 10am on 9/16!September 12, 2019

The Apex Legends Wraith event is still going on until September 17, so this will be the perfect time to catch up if you haven't been playing as much recently. Don't worry, Respawn Entertainment took some lessons to heart from the Iron Crown backlash and all of the cosmetic items are much more affordable - they're also event-limited, so those pre-drop waits this weekend will be a good time to decide whether you want to pick any of them up before they're taken off the shelves.

The third season of Apex Legends is expected to begin in early October, bringing more changes to the map, new weapons, and (very likely) a new character. We may finally get to meet the hacking-enthusiast Crypto in an official capacity, or Respawn Entertainment could throw us a curveball and introduce another character instead - we probably won't have to wait too long to find out either way.