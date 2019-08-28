Respawn updates Apex Legends season and event guidelines following Iron Crown backlash

With Apex Legends ' controversial Iron Crown collection event officially over, Respawn recently published an updated outline explaining the types of events players can expect to see - seasons, themed events, and collection events - and what each one will generally include.

Per product management director Lee Horn, all three events share a few basic goals. Firstly, events will generally feature one or more gameplay changes like permanent or limited-time modes (like the temporary addition of Apex Legends solo mode), map updates, balance changes, new characters, and new weapons. Secondly, Horn said, events will add free progression content using challenges or Battle Pass milestones. Thirdly, new cosmetics will be introduced in events "via Battle Pass, Packs, and/or the Shop."

Horn expands on these points in a look at each event type in detail. He specifies these are points that events will "generally" include, not concrete guidelines for all future events.

"At the start of every season," he says, "you can expect a major map update, a new Legend, new loot items (weapons, ordnances, etc.), meaty changes to the Legend and weapon meta and balance, updates to our Ranked mode, and potentially new features (like we introduced in Season 2 with Ranked mode)." Naturally, new seasons will also introduce new Battle Passes and associated challenges.

Themed events are a little more flexible. "These events will generally occur during a season and bring with them a limited-time mode, event challenges that let players earn cosmetics, and a mix of event limited and evergreen cosmetics available for direct purchase," Horn says, adding that the next themed event is coming in September and will focus on Wraith.

(Image credit: EA)

Finally, the one everyone's been waiting to hear about: collection events like the Iron Crown. "We received a lot of fan feedback on our recent Iron Crown Collection Event and we’re listening," Horn says, echoing Respawn's statement that it "broke its promise" regarding monetization with the event, which introduced loot box-exclusive and eye-wateringly expensive cosmetics . Here's the kicker:

"Collection Events will also take place throughout the season and deliver a limited-time mode, event challenges where players earn cosmetics, and a set of event limited cosmetics available via Event-specific Apex Packs or direct purchase; it’s your choice."

The skins in the Iron Crown loot pool weren't available for direct purchase and could only be acquired through a textbook loot box gauntlet. Not only that, you had to purchase a minimum of 22 loot boxes to even access a new Heirloom weapon for Bloodhound. Fortunately, per Horn's statement, future collection events will let players purchase the one or two items they want without needing to spend who knows how much on a game of cyberspace yahtzee.