Wraith is getting her own Apex Legends event starting September 3

The perpetually emo interdimensional fighter Wraith is getting her own Apex Legends themed event. "Wraith Voidwalker" will run for two weeks, starting September 3 and ending September 17. The event will focus on Wraith's mysterious past.

The official EA press release outlines the content that's coming in Wraith Voidwalker. First up is a special Wraith-themed map takeover, where a portion of King's Canyon will morph into a Wraith-inspired area. Called Project: Wraith, it's a facility that was unearthed by Syndicate construction crews, and the site is apparently full of mystery, including a functional prototype portal like the one Wraith can deploy. The portal can be used as a quick jump tot he base or an escape route that will reinitiate skydive. There's sure to be other easter eggs around the lore of Wraith scattered about, as well, so keep your eyes peeled.

A new limited-time mode called Armed and Dangerous is sure to bring some wild fun to Apex Legends - the mode will limit weapons to only snipers and shotguns and make all other loot scarce. This will surely make for some dynamic play and quick exits. The Wraith event will also bring with it some event-specific challenges and free loot that will include exclusive skins and all things Wraith, like themed music and weapon skins. Maybe a My Chemical Romance band tee will crop up!

Apex Legends is also adding a special set of themed cosmetics that include custom character select animation, like Voidwalker Wraith Legendary, a unique Wraith skin that puts our favorite portal dweller in a cool purple space helmet. And in reference to the Iron Crown Event controversy , there will be items offered at a lower price point during the event - except for the legendary items, all themed cosmetics will cost $5, but they are event limited. EA has even given a clear outline as to when each themed item will be available during the two-week event.

And as is expected during Apex Legends event, there will be a double XP weekend from September 6 to September 9 where players will earn more for top 5 finishes and wins.