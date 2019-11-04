Ant-Man 3 to film in early 2021, Michael Douglas set to return

Michael Douglas has seemingly confirmed that he’ll be returning as Hank Pym in Ant-Man 3, adding that the movie will begin shooting in January 2021.

When asked about what it was like to be involved with Avengers: Endgame, Douglas told Collider : “We’re starting a third, beginning of January 21, is our date for starting another Marvel [film].”

It follows the recent announcement that the as-yet-untitled Ant-Man 3 will see Peyton Reed return to direct, which is to be expected considering he also helmed Ant-Man and sequel Ant-Man and The Wasp.

There’s still no concrete plot details or even a release date, although The Hollywood Reporter has claimed that we can expect the movie to reach cinemas in 2022. That means that Ant-Man’s return falls just outside Marvel Phase 4 , unless MCU head Kevin Feige expands that slate of films. 2022 is shaping up to be a big year for MCU fans, as Black Panther’s sequel is due to hit cinemas on May 6, 2022.

It’s not a huge surprise to see Douglas return to the MCU, especially as we didn’t really get to see too much of Hank Pym during Avengers: Endgame. As details are still light on the ground regarding this Ant-Man sequel, we’ve got plenty of time to speculate how it will play into the wider MCU. Will Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne’s latest be the start of Phase 5? Which villain will they have to take on this time? Will Michael Peña’s Luis be back to steal the show once more? We’ve got our fingers crossed on that last one.