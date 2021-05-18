Another Pet Sematary movie is on the way and it's found its director

A new Pet Sematary movie is on the way and the latest addition to Paramount's horror franchise has found its director, according to Deadline .

Lindsey Beer will helm the follow-up to 2019's Pet Sematary in her directorial debut and she's also penned the script. As a screenwriter, Beer has worked on movies like Chaos Walking, Transformers: The Last Knight , and Sierra Burgess is a Loser. She was part of the Godzilla vs. Kong writers' room and she's also penning Disney's upcoming live-action remake of Bambi.

The 2019 and 1989 Pet Sematary movies follow a grieving family struck by tragedy who discover an ancient burial ground near their new home with the power to raise the dead. The 2019 version starred Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz, and John Lithgow and was co-directed by Kevin Kölsch and Dennis Widmye.

Meanwhile, the original adaptation of Stephen King's supernatural horror novel was directed by Mary Lambert and released in 1989, with a sequel following in 1992 – Pet Sematary Two referenced the events of the first movie, but featured a whole new cast of characters.

Plot details of Beer's upcoming movie are being kept under wraps, so it's too soon to say whether it will take inspiration from Lambert's sequel or cover new ground entirely. The movie is set to debut exclusively on the studio's streamer, Paramount Plus, although it doesn't have a release date yet.