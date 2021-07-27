Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp is getting several new underwater items on August 8

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp will soon receive an influx of new underwater-themed items including mermaid furniture.

As announced via the Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Twitter account , players will be able to decorate their campsite with an under the sea theme from August 8, 2021. Nintendo will be introducing a plethora of new items to the game, with all items having some kind of connection to the sea - including mermaids, pirates, Atlantis, and more.

From looking at the promotional image alone we can see that Pocket Camp players will soon be able to get their hands on mermaid outfits and furniture, some summer clothing items such as skirts and scuba gear, and even some treasure chests full of pirate loot.

It's almost August! In August, the campsite will be venturing far beneath the waves and discovering all kinds of underwater worlds! There will be a ton of really cool items! pic.twitter.com/VQv9WrdCoJJuly 27, 2021 See more

Despite releasing on mobile devices only back in 2017 , Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp has maintained its popularity and Nintendo has managed to keep updates rolling out for the game over the past 4 years. With some fans arguing that it’s possibly more looked after than the mainline series game Animal Crossing: New Horizons .

Speaking of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, fans of the Nintendo Switch game have been patiently waiting for some kind of big update as there hasn’t really been one since the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Super Mario items update and the Animal Crossing Sanrio items update earlier this year.

This isn’t to say that the game has been completely ignored, just that instead of a tonne of brand new items, players are either receiving repeated events/items from the previous year or a lacklustre new item that is just a different colour to an item already in the game.

There are of course plenty of rumours surrounding an upcoming update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons including possible island expansions , the return of everyone’s favourite Pigeon barista Brewster , and even hints towards new villagers being introduced in the game - however this last rumour was sadly squashed by Nintendo shortly after it surfaced.

If you’re now rushing to re-download Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp to pick up these exciting new items, be warned. The app will be unavailable from around 7PM - 11:00PM PT / 10PM - 2AM ET / 3AM - 7AM BST on Wednesday, July 28/29 due to scheduled maintenance.