Animal Crossing: New Horizons will still get regular updates in 2021

Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser has revealed that Animal Crossing: New Horizons will continue to receive regular updates in 2021, just like we've seen this year.

Speaking to Polygon in a recent interview, Bowser pointed to user-generated content as being a massive factor in Animal Crossing: New Horizons maintaining a core audience since it launched in March 2021. When asked if we can expect to see a pattern of updates next year in 2021 similar to what we've seen for the game over 2020 so far, Bowser replies that "we definitely see that continuing."

It's welcome news to dedicated New Horizons residents, no doubt. The latest Animal Crossing game has received a slate of updates over 2020, including seasonal updates to introduce Summer, Fall, and Winter to islands around the world, as well as smaller updates that introduced mechanics such as diving, as well as new residents and services.

In all, it's fair to say that New Horizons has seen some pretty outstanding support from Nintendo over the majority of 2020. For everything you need to know about the next update to hit Nintendo's smash-hit game, you can check out our complete Animal Crossing: New Horizons Toy Day guide for more.

Looking ahead though to 2021, we ultimately have little idea of what Bowser and Nintendo have in store for New Horizons. It's entirely possible that the seasonal events around Spring, Summer, Fall, and Winter could be cycled in and out of rotation as they have done this year, but outside of that, it's anyone's guess as to what new content could be coming to the game next year.

