Animal Crossing: New Horizons will get "more free content" later this year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons will receive new free content later this year.

The news was just revealed by the official Nintendo UK Twitter account earlier today, through the tweet that you can see just below. Following on from the reveal of a new update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons arriving later this week on July 29, the account revealed that new free content is in development for the game, and will be arriving at some point later this year.

In addition to these updates, more free content for Animal Crossing: New Horizons is currently in development for later this year. More information will be shared in the future, so please stay tuned. Thank you for your support and patience.July 27, 2021 See more

This is great news for Animal Crossing's massive player base, even though we might not know about the particulars of the updates. So far throughout 2021, we've mainly seen a rehash of older events in New Horizons that debuted in 2020. For example, the Fishing Tournament took place earlier this year, just like it did in the first quarter of 2020, shortly after New Horizons first launched.

This new message tallies with what Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser has previously stated. In an interview in December 2020, the president revealed that Animal Crossing: New Horizons would receive a similar calibre of updates and support throughout the coming year compared to 2020. So far, this statement from Bowser has held true, as plenty of events have returned for a second outing this year.

As for the update later this week though, it's themed around fireworks. On July 29, you'll be able to download a new update for the game that'll let you enjoy weekly fireworks shows, as well as slate of other updates. We're not quite sure what these other updates could be as of right now, so it's worth keeping an eye out to uncover new features later in the week.

