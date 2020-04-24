Animal Crossing: New Horizons visitors explained: Who they are and why they're all important

Understanding the value and purpose of each of your Animal Crossing: New Horizons visitors is an important part of living the best island life in the game. Every week you'll see a full cast of characters grace your plaza, along with other parts of your island, so it's important to know why and how each one is important.
Here are all the different regular Animal Crossing: New Horizons visitors, what times and possible days they'll arrive, and why they're useful to you.
Flick
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Flick
Potential visiting days: Monday - Friday
Visiting hours: 5AM - 5AM next day
Visiting requirements: Upgraded Resident Services
Flick is a creepy-crawly connoisseur and is ready and waiting to buy any bug from you at a higher price than Nook's Cranny. He'll take them off you and pay you a pretty penny in return, and doesn't even ask anything else of you.
You can even trade him three of the same type of bug and he'll make a model out of it for you - free of charge - and post it to you the next day. Some of them are absolutely beautiful too.
He's excellent for a pocket full of tarantulas or scorpions, but selling bugs to him regardless is a seriously lucrative business.
Flick also runs the Bug-Off tournaments. These happen on the below dates:
Northern Hemisphere
- 4th Saturday of June
- 4th Saturday of July
- 4th Saturday of August
- 4th Saturday of September
Southern Hemisphere
- 3rd Saturday of December
- 3rd Saturday of January
- 3rd Saturday of February
- 3rd Saturday of March
C.J.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons C.J.
Potential visiting days: Monday - Friday
Visiting hours: 5AM - 5AM next day
Visiting requirements: Upgraded resident services
C.J. is your resident seasports streamer. Yes, you read that right. It's like esports but for fishing, and apparently in the world of Animal Crossing: New Horizons that's the hot ticket right now.
It's worth paying him a visit though whenever he's on your island. He'll set you a 'seasports challenge', which will involve catching three fish of a certain size in a row, but after you've completed that he'll buy any fish from you for a heightened price. It's a great way of selling rare fish (especially those that only appear at night) and pocketing huge profits.
You can also trade him three fish of the same type to get a model made of that creature - courtesy of Flick of course.
C.J. also runs the seasonal Fishing Tourney, which happens on the following dates in both hemispheres:
- 2nd Saturday in January
- 2nd Saturday of April
- 2nd Saturday in July
- 2nd Saturday in October
Kicks
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Kicks
Potential visiting days: Monday-Friday
Visiting hours: 5AM - 10PM
Visiting requirements: Able Sisters tailors is built
Kicks is a cockney skunk with a nose for a good shoe or bag. As a shoemaker, he'll bring a travelling shop to your island once a week, offering a selection of rare finds that won't ever appear as part of the Able Sisters collection. It's well worth checking out what he's got - especially as its currently the only way to get yourself a bag. Just be aware that you can't preview an item before you buy with Kicks, and he won't offer the full-color range for each item.
Redd
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Redd
Potential visiting days: Monday - Friday
Visiting hours: 5AM - 5AM next day
Visiting requirements: Game updated to version 1.2 or higher
Redd - aka Crazy Redd - is a sneaky little fox who's a peddler of fine arts. Or sometimes he is. He's a bit of a devil for trying to flog a forgery or two. However, any real artwork that you get from Redd can be added to the new Animal Crossing: New Horizons art gallery that's added to the museum.
He'll appear at the 'secret beach' at the very north of your island, and Isabelle will announce he's arrived by mentioning a 'suspicious character' lurking about your sandy beaches.
Leif
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Leif
Potential visiting days: Monday - Friday
Visiting hours: 5AM - 5AM next day
Visiting requirements: Game updated to version 1.2 or higher
Leif, the nature-loving sloth, is another regular Animal Crossing: New Horizons visitor and he brings gardening-related items with him each week. He'll be your only resource for buying the new shrubs, and will also be a great source for Animal Crossing: New Horizons flowers that don't grow naturally on your island. He'll be your key to unlocking all those hybrids. Plus, he's sweet.
Celeste
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Celeste
Potential Visiting Days: Monday - Sunday
Visiting hours: 7PM - 5AM next day
Visiting criteria: Museum is built and there's a meteor shower scheduled
Celeste is Blathers' sister and is your connection to those glowy things in the sky. Although she isn't a vendor in New Horizons, she will provide you with celestial linked recipes that are powered by Animal Crossing: New Horizons star fragments, like magic wands, and items related to specific constellations.
Here's the full list of Zodiac furniture she'll offer throughout the year, just remember you have to speak to her during the period each zodiac sign is active to get that specific furniture recipe:
- Libra scale
- Aries rocking chair
- Virgo harp
- Aquarius urn
- Capricorn ornament
- Sagittarius arrow
- Cancer table
- Gemini closet
- Taurus bathtub
- Scorpio lamp
- Pisces lamp
- Leo sculpture
Saharah
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Saharah
Potential visiting days: Monday - Sunday
Visiting hours: 5AM - midnight
Visiting criteria: Home upgraded from tent to house
Saharah is your key to unlocking seriously awesome animated wallpapers and flooring. She'll come to your island selling three sizes of rugs - small, medium and large for 1000, 1500 and 2000 Bells respectively - which you can trade for one, two or three Sarahah tokens. Collect five tokens and you can trade them for a 'mysterious wall' or 'mysterious floor', which will usually be something animated.
You can also buy the mysterious walls and floors direct for 3000 Bells a pop if that's easier.
In total, Saharah carries 32 small rugs, 43 medium and 35 large. She also stocks 39 type of mysterious floor and 52 mysterious wallpapers, so get collecting.
K.K. Slider
Animal Crossing: New Horizons K.K. Slider
Potential visiting days: Saturday (after first concert)
Visiting hours: 5AM - midnight
Visiting criteria: Performed first concert
K.K. Slider is the pop star doggo to have on your island every week. As part of the main storyline in the game, you'll get to unlock KK Slider in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and make him a Saturday regular.
Once you've got him to perform once on your island, he'll perform every Saturday in the plaza. He'll do his own thing from his arrival to 6pm, which is when he'll start taking requests and you can sit down for a performance.
Make sure to take a look at the full list of KK Slider songs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons as there are a few secret ones to unlock and add to your collection, which can only be obtained by specifically asking for them by name.
Label
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Label
Potential visiting days: Monday - Friday
Visiting hours: 5AM - midnight
Visiting criteria: Able Sisters tailors built
The third Able Sister along with Mabel and Sable, Label is a wannabe fashion designer who's paying regular visits to your island to study various clothing styles. She'll ask you to model a specific style based on a theme and then reward you - if she's pleased with your getup - with an item from her Labelle clothing line and possibly a coupon or two the next day in the mail. These coupons can be exchanged for an item in the Able Sisters tailor up to 3,000 Bells in value.
Here's some help for her little fashion show:
- Party - Anything you'd consider wearing to a party
- Sporty - Athletic clothing
- Work - Anything a professional would wear, from a suit to a chef or doctor's outfit
- Comfy - Anything you'd wear lounging around the house like a jumper or sweats
- Outdoorsy - Anything from casual loose-fitting clothing to something you'd hike in
- Fairy Tale - Think knights, princes adn princesses, or storybook characters, even animals
- Goth - Anything dark or halloween themed
- Theatrical - Something confident or a statement, like a pop star or actor would wear
- Vacation - Beachwear, countryside garb
- Formal - Think suits and nice dresses
- Everyday - Pretty much anything that not occasion specific
Daisy Mae
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Daisy Mae
Potential visiting days: Sunday
Visiting hours: 5AM - 12PM (midday)
Visiting criteria: Nook's Cranny built
The source of all the Animal Crossing: New Horizons turnips, Daisy Mae is the granddaughter of the famous turnip saleswoman Joan from earlier series entries. She'll visit your island every Sunday morning to sell you fresh turnips, which can then be sold via Nook's Cranny from Monday - Saturday.
If you don't sell those turnips by the next Sunday, they'll rot and become worthless. Hopefully though, you'll have sold them to the Nook nephews before them for a profit.
Gulliver
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Gulliver
Potential visiting days: Monday - Friday
Visiting hours: 5AM - 5AM next day
Visiting criteria: Blathers' arrival announced
Gulliver is a scatty seagull that somehow manages to regularly wash up on the beaches of your island. In the castaway process, he's ruined his phone, and will need your help fixing it. Collect him five communicator parts by digging in the sand at the usual clam spots and return them to him to help him return to his ship.
If you do this, the next day you'll be sent a special gift. Plus, if you help him 30 times you'll unlock an Animal Crossing: New Horizons golden tools recipe for the golden shovel.
Plus, if you check the recycling box at Resident Services the next day, you'll also find an Animal Crossing: New Horizons rusted part to craft special items with.
Here is the list of Gulliver's unusual souvenirs that you can be sent for helping him too:
- Lucky Cat
- Dala Horse
- Pagoda
- Hula Doll
- Statue of Liberty
- Moai Statue
- Tower of Pisa
- Katana
- Stonehenge
- Nutcracker
- South Pole
- Pyramid
- Sphinx
Wisp
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Wisp
Potential visiting days: Monday - Sunday
Visiting hours: 8PM - 5AM next day
Visiting criteria: None
He might look spooky, but little ghost Wisp is more scared of you than you should be of him. He's more likely to appear if there are no other Animal Crossing: New Horizons visitors currently on your island as he's quite shy. Then just search the less populated parts of your island after dark to see if he's there.
When you meet him, you'll scare the soul right out of him. You'll be able to help him collect the five wisps pieces that scatter around your island for a reward though.
Wisp will offer you a piece of furniture, wallpaper or flooring, a bed or some clothing, narrowing it down to either something you don't have or something 'expensive', which equates to something worth 10,000 Bells or less.
