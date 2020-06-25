Animal Crossing: New Horizons summer update brings diving, new sea creatures, and more Gulliver

Animal Crossing: New Horizons will get its summer update on July 3, bringing diving, new sea creatures, characters, and mermaid DIY recipes with it.

[Announcement]Cool off this summer by diving into the #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons free Summer Update – Wave 1, arriving 7/3! Put on your wet suit to dive & swim in the ocean, and even meet new characters! Stay tuned for info on Wave 2, planned for release in early August. pic.twitter.com/cYd86R7g6DJune 25, 2020

You've been living next to the ocean in Animal Crossing for months, and now you can finally jump into it for a swim. Dive in and you'll find new oceanic bottom dwellers like eels, anemones, and starfish that you can then present to Blathers. It means that no matter how dedicated you've been, there's a whole new list of museum pieces to find. Our feathered god of knowledge's intellectual appetite can never be sated.

Another new addition is a cute little guy, Pascal the Otter, who will swap scallops for mermaid-themed DIY recipes. We got a glimpse of the results in the trailer, and it's a wet princesses dream set up, with a pink shell theme. Think Ariel meets Lady Gaga.

Gulliver is back too, though he seems to have had some kind of pirate makeover for the summer season. At this point is anyone else worried that the poor guy is really in some sort of life crisis and we're just enabling him? Either way, help him out and you'll get a special reward.

Nintendo added that this won't be the only update over hot Gulliver summer, with another one planned for early August. Hopefully, not the climate change themed destruction of us all.