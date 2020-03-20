Animal Crossing: New Horizons roof colors: How to customise your home

You'll no doubt be looking to switch up your Animal Crossing: New Horizons roof colors if you're feeling like sprucing up your home without having to extend or pay off a new mortgage. Thankfuly, there's a way to do it that won't cost you an arm and a leg every time, and you can even switch it out every day if you so wish.
But first, you're going to need to put in a little of the hard graft.
Initially, you'll only be able to change you Animal Crossing: New Horizons roof color every time you upgrade your home, but when you've reached the stage where you have two rooms in your home, you'll unlock home customisation when speaking to Tom Nook at the Resident Services building.
To get to that stage you'll need to progress through these home upgrade projects:
- Upgrade from tent - pay off moving fees of 5,000 Miles
- Build new home - Mortgage fee of 98,000 Bells
- Upgrade your home (single room size expansion) - Mortgage fee of 198,000 Bells
- Upgrade your home to include one additional room - Mortgage fee of 368,000 Bells
- Upgrade your home to include two additional rooms - Mortgage fee of 548,000 Bells
Once you've built that home with a second room, walking into the Resident Services building will cause Tom Nook to tell you about home customisation. It only costs 5,000 Bells each time, and will allow you to change your roof color and post box style / colour. Take a look:
You can change your roof color whenever you want from then on. Hopefully paying off more mortgages and upgrading your home further unlocks even more customisation options too.
