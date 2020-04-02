Animal Crossing: New Horizons QR codes give you 500 new designs to wear or display

Spice up your Animal Crossing: New Horizons wardrobe and decor with this video that rolls through more than 500 designs and their QR codes in just over four minutes.

The video from Nerd Attack is a compilation of community-created designs, many of which are drawn directly from games or pop culture while others are original creations. They run the gamut from simple shirts to tank tops to dresses to paintings fit for hanging on your wall. You'll need to have the right setup in-game to use them - follow our guide on how to upload any image into Animal Crossing: New Horizons to get you started.

Here's a sampling of some of the designs pulled from 20 seconds of the video:

Make sure you check the video's pinned comments for more descriptions, along with automatic time stamps to jump to anything that catches your eye. While all the designs were created using the tools for Animal Crossing: New Leaf and Happy Home Designer and thus don't make use of all the Pro Design options in New Horizons, they'll still fill in gaps in your wardrobe and on your house's wall nicely.