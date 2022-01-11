Animal Crossing: New Horizons players discover a hidden ghost in a wallpaper

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players have discovered a secret hidden in the Graveyard Wallpaper.

As you can see for yourself via the Animal Crossing: New Horizons subreddit post just below, the hidden secret in the Graveyard Wallpaper is a ghost. It turns out that this spooky spectre only pops up when you dim the lights in your house, and not only that, but it actually changes positions around the room every time you change the lights.

This is also pretty spooky for another reason: that's a photorealistic ghost. As commenters have pointed out underneath the original subreddit post, this stands neck-and-neck with the creepy Anatomical Model resembling actual humans instead of Villagers, positioning the humanoid characters in Animal Crossing as some sort of abomination.

If you're wondering where to get hold of this Graveyard Wallpaper though, there's a known method through the paid-for Happy Home Paradise DLC. One commenter reveals that if you spend over 20 minutes remodelling Gruff's home in the DLC, you only need return to the home after redesigning it, and you'll be rewarded with the wallpaper, floors, and rugs you used.

This is a pretty nifty method to get hold of whichever house design items you want for future use. That being said though, there's no such reliable method of obtaining the Graveyard Wallpaper in the base game of New Horizons, so you'll need to keep a keen eye out at Nook's Cranny just in case it pops up for sale.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons tips | Animal Crossing: New Horizons fish guide | Animal Crossing: New Horizons bugs guide | Animal Crossing: New Horizons amiibo support explained | Animal Crossing Sanrio amiibo cards and items | Animal Crossing: New Horizons flowers guide | Animal Crossing: New Horizons sea creatures guide | How to improve your Animal Crossing: New Horizons island rating | Upcoming Animal Crossing: New Horizons events | Animal Crossing: New Horizons turnips | KK Slider secret songs in Animal Crossing | Animal Crossing: New Horizons golden tools | Animal Crossing: New Horizons secrets