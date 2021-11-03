Animal Crossing: New Horizons players bid a tearful goodbye to the left museum bench

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players are paying their respects to a faithful friend who is about to go away, probably forever: the museum lobby's left bench.

The tastefully upholstered seating arrangement has maintained a silent watch on the museum mezzanine ever since Animal Crossing: New Horizons launched - or more specifically whenever your island first built its museum. The long-awaited arrival of Brewster's The Roost Cafe, coming in Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 2.0 on Friday, will bring an opportunity to relax and have coffee with friends of all kinds, but its new location in the museum means its entrance will also permanently displace the bench.

The left museum bench will be survived by the right museum bench as well as the wall sconce family, the leftmost of which will be shifted slightly to accommodate the new doorway. Players have gathered across social media to express their gratitude for the soon-to-be-departed furniture icon.

goodbye, left bench... we might never see you again... but i will remember you #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/UjEJ6PuUc4November 3, 2021 See more

RIP this bench I guess#AnimalCrossing #ACNH pic.twitter.com/BKzUY2uYNmOctober 29, 2021 See more

Even bigger changes are on the way this week if you decide to pick up the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise paid DLC once it arrives, with a new career to pursue and an archipelago's worth of vacation homes to decorate.