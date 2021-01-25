Animal Crossing: New Horizons player catches Bob giving the Nooklings monumental shade

Animal Crossing: New Horizons isn't always a game where everyone gets along. Sometimes a moment of inexplicable, irrevocable shade happens right before your eyes.
Reddit user rcyx was on hand to witness the assassination of Timmy and Tommy Nook by the smug asshole Bob - in fact, it was sort of their fault. As rcyx explains, they typically refrain from giving gifts to other villagers when they're in the store because it feels super awkward to not have a gift for everybody when you're handing them out (the only way to give Timmy and Tommy a gift is to sell it to them for its market value, which isn't really the same).
I don’t like to give gifts to villagers in the cranny because the nooklings might feel bad. This time Bob even gave them THAT malicious look... from r/AnimalCrossing
This time they went for it anyway, handing over a lovely set of gift-wrapped pumpkins. Bob returned the favor by handing over his much-sought-after photo, and then he gave Timmy and Tommy the most smug, self-satisfied side eye that could ever possibly be rendered by Nintendo Switch's 256 Maxwell-based CUDA cores.
This may finally replace the Luigi Death Stare from Mario Kart 8 as the most-chilling glance in Nintendo history. Meanwhile, if you're trying to restore your faith in New Horizons as a warm and welcoming place, check out this player who converted the natural beauty of their island into a giant Ikea store, or another who figured out how to exploit dung beetle labor to create perfect Snowboys. You know what, maybe these aren't the best examples...
For real though, Animal Crossing is good for your heart. It even came up with a new job for Mr. Resetti after technological advances made his old position redundant.