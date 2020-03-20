How to move your house in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

At some point there will come a time when you want to move your house in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. After all, when you initially move to the island, you'll have slim pickings as to where you can place your tent - and all the other villagers' homes, and other services too. However, once you've started progressing through the game, and moving through in-game days, you'll start considering moving things about a bit.

Thankfully, you can move your house in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - and everything else on the island for that matter - just not when it's in tent form. First, you'll have to upgrade from cloth to brick and build yourself a house.

Here's what you need to do to move your house in Animal Crossing: New Horizons:

1. Pay off your moving fees

(Image credit: Nintendo)

When you first move to the island, Tom Nook will give you a bill for the costs of moving to your brand new deserted island. It comes to 5,000 Miles, and you're going to want to pay that off sharpish. Once you've done that, a whole new load of options become available - including the expansion of Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nook Miles Rewards to include Nook Miles+.

2. Build a house

(Image credit: Nintendo)

More importantly, once you've paid off those fees you can immediately talk to Tom Nook about taking out a mortgage and upgrading to a house. Do that, and you'll have a house the very next day, with the mortgage repayments starting after the construction is complete.

3. Wait for the Resident Services upgrade

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Next, you'll need to work your way to upgrading the Resident Services building. It will happen automatically, but first you'll need work through a few game milestones, which you can find below:

Upgrade the Animal Crossing: New Horizons shop

Invite more villagers to your island

Create your first bridge

Prepare plots for their arrival

Wait until the next day

4. Chat to Tom Nook at Resident Services about your move

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Once Tom Nook and the wonderful Animal Crossing: New Horizons Isabelle are set up in the new and improved Resident Services, you should make your way to speak to Tom Nook at his desk.

It's here that you can talk to him about your island's infrastructure and layout. In order to move your home, you'll need to pick the following conversation options:

About my home... > I want to relocate

It'll cost 30,000 Bells to move your home - because of course Tom Nook does nothing for free - but that cost doesn't go up if you want to move your home multiple times. You will have to pay upfront before the house move can go ahead though.

It's here that you can also move the homes of other villagers, or services. Moving any of these will cost 50,000 Bells, and again you'll have to pay upfront.