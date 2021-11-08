Can you invite Animal Crossing New Horizons Happy Home Paradise Villagers to your island?

While playing the new DLC, you might be wondering, ‘can you invite Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise Villagers to your own island?’. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look possible for you to bring your villagers from the Happy Home Paradise island over to your own home at the moment – presumably, they’re enjoying their holiday homes far too much to justify a quick trip elsewhere. Don’t worry, though, as there’s still a way for you to at least see your worlds collide by having a kind of, ‘Bring Your Villager To Work Day’, to show them the tropical sands of the Happy Home Paradise island instead. Here’s how you can invite your villagers to Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise.

Can you invite villagers from Happy Home Paradise to your island?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

In short, it seems like you can’t invite your Animal Crossing Happy Home Paradise villagers to your New Horizons home island. The New Horizons DLC has not been out for long, so it could be that this is a feature unlocked towards the final stages of the DLC. While it does not look to be possible at the moment, this guide will get updated with information if a method for inviting Paradise Planning clients to your home island becomes available. While you can’t bring your clients over to your island, you can at least give your own villagers a taste of the holiday home life.

How to invite your villagers to Happy Home Paradise

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Your own Animal Crossing: New Horizons villagers can make a trip with you to the Paradise Planning islands, but you need to invite them. To do this, you’re going to need some Souvenir Chocolates from Happy Home Paradise.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

To get the Souvenir Chocolates, head into the Paradise Planning office shop on the main Happy Home Paradise island. You’ll spot a stack of red chocolate boxes in a corner of the shop on the left. Go over to them and interact with them to purchase them. You can buy one box for 800 Poki or buy three at once for a discounted price of 2,000 Poki. If you haven’t got enough Poki, make sure you decorate a house or two for some more clients so that you’ll get paid by Lottie!

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Now that you’ve got the chocolates, fly back to your home island and speak to one of your villagers. Assuming you haven’t already gifted them something on the same day, you can gift them one of these Souvenir Chocolate boxes. Not only will they be overjoyed at the gift, but they’ll recognise that they’re from the island that you work at for your new job and will say that they’d like to go there someday. You’ll then be presented with two conversation options, the first one being to take that villager to the Happy Home Paradise island. Choose this one and you’ll fly over to the island with your villager.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Once you’ve arrived at the Happy Home Paradise island, you’ll be able to explore the normally and your villager will have some fun on the beach while you’re doing your own thing. This is a great opportunity to get some nice beach photos with your favorite villagers, thanks to the new camera app upgrade for your NookPhone that came out as part of Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update. Stock up on chocolates and then you can take any of your villagers to the Happy Home Paradise island whenever you want.

