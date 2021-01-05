Animal Crossing: New Horizons introduces new 2021 items for two weeks only

A slate of brand new items have been added to Animal Crossing: New Horizons to ring in 2021.

From now until January 15, you can purchase a bunch of celebratory items from the Nook Shopping Catalog menu in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The full list of new items includes: a 2021 arch, Olivier salad, Zodiac ox figurine, Kagamimochi, Kadomatsu, Yut Nori, and a New Year's Shimekazari. Each individual item retails for under 5,000 Bells, so they're dead cheap to pick up.

Hi, everyone! I hope the new year is off to a great start for you. I just thought I'd remind you that Nook Shopping has some really neat New Year's items from different cultures around the world available now! They won't be there forever, so take a look if you're interested. pic.twitter.com/ok952SEWpnJanuary 4, 2021

These new items are obviously used to ring in the new year, and were made available immediately after the climactic fireworks festival rounded out 2020. At the very end of the last year, New Horizons put on a massive fireworks display for two hours around the world, and if you approach and talk to any villagers around your island right now, they'll tell you all about their plans for the new year.

Speaking of the new year, we should see plenty of updates for New Horizons over the coming 12 months. In an interview near the tail end of 2020, Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser revealed that Animal Crossing: New Horizons will see a similar amount of updates for this coming year as it received last year in 2020.

That's wonderful news if you're planning on spending time with your villagers in the coming year. Even if we don't really know what the specific updates are that Nintendo has planned for their game over the new year, it's good news to know they still plan on supporting New Horizons.

