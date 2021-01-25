Animal Crossing: New Horizons IKEA showroom recreated thanks to one dedicated fan

An Animal Crossing: New Horizons Ikea showroom has appeared thanks to a dedicated fan recreating the Swedish store on their island.

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons player, skidmore101 took their creation to the r/animalcrossing subreddit, showcased their themed island with the caption “I made an IKEA Island!”.

The island boasts an impressive recreation of the IKEA car park, the store’s kitchen showrooms, the sofa department, and even the much-loved food court. Don't worry, they did include the famous meatballs. Once you’ve explored what IKEA island has to offer, you can even pick up your items in the store’s basement. Which in this case, it's just an area full of cardboard boxes.

Other fans flocked to the comments of the post to express their love for the recreation, with one user saying that “As an IKEA Coworker. I LOVE THIS SO MUCH” . Another user in the comments stated that the recreation was the “most original idea I’ve seen here” , before adding that they’d love to visit the island.

This is just one example of a continuing trend throughout the Animal Crossing community, a few of our favorite recreations include this The Office scene , the Avatar: The Last Airbender intro , the Pokemon Centre , and one fan’s effort at turning their whole island into a homage to Pokemon Gold and Silver .

This isn’t the first time IKEA and the video game world have crossed paths either, the interior design giant also recently went as far as to include cardboard replicas of the PS5 and Xbox Series X in their stores to help shoppers decide which furniture to house their next-gen setups in.