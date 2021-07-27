Animal Crossing: New Horizons August update will introduce Bubble Tea and other food items

The next Animal Crossing: New Horizons update will introduce food items such as bubble tea and candy floss for players to hold during fireworks displays.

In an update posted to the Japanese Nintendo website , we can see several photos that showcase what items will be on offer in the game’s next update in just a few days’ time.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players will soon be able to walk around their island holding snacks and drinks such as candy floss (in white, pink, and blue variants), ice lollies, and even a cup of bubble tea. Players have longed for food items to be available to them since last summer when their islanders began walking around with glasses of juice and donuts in the hot weather.

New prizes have been added to Redd’s Prize Raffle during Firework Show events in August! #ACNH #AnimalCrossing pic.twitter.com/jXO5R8MUJEJuly 27, 2021 See more

These new items will be available from Redd’s Prize Raffle; which those of you who have already experienced a summer in Animal Crossing: New Horizons will already know is exclusive to the fireworks events in the game. The counterfeit art dealer turned knick-knack salesman will add these new items to his already impressive prize pool which contains pinwheels, bubbles, uchiwa fans, and balloons.

It’s not yet clear if these items will be used in the same way that party poppers or balloons are, or if they’re more likely to be used like fruit and birthday cake. We also don’t know if they will only be available during the firework event or if they'll also begin popping up throughout the year, but regardless, we can’t wait to see how cute these new items will look on our islands.

The new update is set to roll out on July 29, 2021, and players must upgrade to the latest version of the game if they wish to enjoy these new items. Nintendo has also promised its very patient Animal Crossing fans that more content is planned for later this year .

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp players also received some good news today in the form of another monthly update for the mobile game. This Summer, Pocket Camp players will be introduced to several new underwater-themed items , such as mermaid furniture, pirate clothing, and even items from the lost city of Atlantis.