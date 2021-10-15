Animal Crossing community goes into meltdown over the return of Froggy Chair

The Animal Crossing Direct has confirmed that one of the community's favourite items is coming back to the game.

Froggy Chair - a green chair decorated to look like a smiling frog - was introduced to the Animal Crossing series in New Leaf. While the item didn't immediately capture the attention of the wider community, several years later it resurfaced as a popular meme, repurposing the chair for a number of different jokes.

Despite the uptick in interest in Froggy Chair, the item wasn't included in the original release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, much to the dismay of some of its biggest fans. During today's Animal Crossing Direct, however, eagle-eyed fans spotted the item in the background of one players' house. The response was immediate and ecstatic.

FROGGY CHAIR IS THE ONLY THING THAT MATTERS pic.twitter.com/J4xff02V5JOctober 15, 2021 See more

Froggy Chair has certainly had something of a visual update in the years since New Leaf, but it's not clear whether it'll maintain its original price tag of 1,440 bells. Given that some of the community latched onto that aspect of its existence , however, it seems like an easy win for Nintendo.

FROGGY CHAIR??! THE DREAM IS ALIVE!! pic.twitter.com/Qh15tBBx9YOctober 15, 2021 See more

Today's Animal Crossing Direct didn't just reintroduce Froggy Chair. The presentation revealed a November update that will be Animal Crossing: New Horizon's last free major content update , as well as the game's first piece of paid DLC - Animal Crossing: Happy Home Paradise. The beefy update will also see the arrival of Brewster, Kapp'n, and an upgrade to Harv's island, making for a serious - and long awaited - update.

