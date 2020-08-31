And the nominees for the 2020 Harvey Awards are...

The nominees for 2020's Harvey Awards have been unveiled. The annual comics award grouping looks for the best in the past 12 months in the categories of 'Book of the Year,' 'Digital Book of the Year,' 'Best Children or Young Adult Book,' 'Best Adaptation from Comic Book/Graphic Novel,' 'Best Manga,' and 'Best International Book.'

As with previous years, 2020's Harvey Awards nominees were chosen by a committee made up of comics pros, retailers, educators, press, and librarians. The awards are overseen by ReedPop's Camilla Di Persia and Chris D'Lando, along with Eden Miller.

With the nominees now announced, all comic pros who have been approved for a Professional or Artist Alley badge in a ReedPop convention in the past four years are eligible to vote for the winners. The deadline for voting is September 21.

The 2020 Harvey Awards are scheduled to be announced during New York Comic Con MetaVerse, which runs October 8 through 11.

"With the Harvey Awards, ReedPop is thrilled to be a partner in helping honor the life and work of the great Harvey Kurtzman and spotlight the best of the best within the industry," ReedPop's global president Lance Fensterman says in the announcement. "We are grateful to be championing this diverse group of creators, especially during the pandemic which has impacted this industry so deeply."

Here are the nominees for the 2020 Harvey Awards:

Book of the Year

Are You Listening? by Tillie Walden (First Second)

Dragon Hoops by Gene Luen Yang (First Second)

Grass by Keum Suk Gendry-Kim (Drawn and Quarterly)

The Hard Tomorrow by Eleanor Davis (Drawn and Quarterly)

Invisible Kingdom Vol. 1 by G. Willow Wilson and Christian Ward (Dark Horse Books/Berger Books)

Little Bird: The Fight for Elder’s Hope by Darcy Van Poelgeest and Ian Bertram (Image Comics)

Making Comics by Lynda Barry (Drawn and Quarterly)

Reincarnation Stories by Kim Deitch (Fantagraphics)

Rusty Brown by Chris Ware (Pantheon Graphic Library)

Something is Killing the Children Vol. 1 by James Tynion IV and Werther Dell’Edera (Boom! Studios)

Digital Book of the Year

Best Children or Young Adult Book

Almost American Girl: An Illustrated Memoir by Robin Ha (HarperCollins / Balzer + Bray)

Dragon Hoops by Gene Luen Yang (First Second)

Guts by Raina Telgemeier (Scholastic Graphix)

Stargazing by Jen Wang (First Second)

Superman Smashes the Klan by Gene Luen Yang and Gurihiru (DC Comics)

Best Adaptation from Comic Book/Graphic Novel

Blacksad: Under the Skin video game by Microïds, based on Blacksad (Dark Horse Comics)

I Am Not Okay With This by Netlfix, based on I Am Not Okay With This (Fantagraphics)

Joker by Warner Bros. Pictures, based on Batman (DC Comics)

Legion: Season 3 by FX Productions and Marvel Television, based on X-Men (Marvel Comics)

Locke & Key: Season 1 by Netflix, based on Locke & Key (IDW Publishing)

The Old Guard by Netflix, based on The Old Guard (Image Comics)

The Sandman audio drama by Audible, based on The Sandman (DC Comics/Vertigo)

Stumptown: Season 1 by ABC, based on Stumptown (Oni Press)

The Umbrella Academy: Season 2, by Netflix, based on The Umbrella Academy (Dark Horse Comics)

Watchmen by HBO, based on Watchmen (DC Comics)

Best Manga

H.P. Lovecraft’s At Mountains of Madness by Gou Tanabe (Dark Horse Manga)

The Man Without Talent by Yoshiharu Tsuge (New York Review Comics)

The Poe Clan by Moto Hagio (Fantagraphics)

The Way of the Househusband by Kousuke Oono (Viz Media)

Witch Hat Atelier by Kamome Shirahama (Kodansha Comics)

Best International Book

Grass by Keum Suk Gendry-Kim (Drawn and Quarterly)

The House Paco Roca (Fantagraphics)

Portrait of a Drunk by Olivier Schrauwen, Florent Ruppert and Jérôme Mulot (Fantagraphics)

Stay by Lewis Trondheim and Hubert Chevillard (Magnetic Press)

Year of the Rabbit by Tian Veasna (Drawn and Quarterly)

