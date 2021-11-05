Amy Hennig-led Marvel game speculation ramps up as the project hires another writer

Speculation is rife about the Amy Hennig-led Marvel game.

Yesterday on November 4, Kevin Smith interviewed writer Marc Bernardin, who revealed during the show that he's actually writing on the new Marvel game being headed up by Amy Hennig. As MinnMax's Ben Hanson recaps in the tweet just below, Smith claims that the live chat for the interview "immediately" guessed the game that Hennig and Bernardin are working on.

On the new Fatman Beyond, Marc Bernardin reveals he's a writer on Amy Hennig's new Marvel game. Kevin Smith says chat guessed the game immediately. The two viable guesses were Ant-Man and Fantastic Four.So my money's on Amy Hennig making Fantastic Four. https://t.co/wkvKyMIiy7 pic.twitter.com/CzbvjSxBIENovember 4, 2021 See more

This leads to several interesting possibilities. Many guesses as to Hennig and Bernardin's new game were made by the chat during the interview, and among them were games based on Ant-Man, Fantastic Four, and an open-world game based on Black Panther's Wakanda nation.

Any of these characters/properties being made into a new game would be a pretty intriguing prospect. Right now, we know precious little about Amy Hennig's new project, save for the fact that it's developing a Marvel-based property at Skydance Media, the movie division of which has most recently worked on the Terminator and Mission: Impossible franchises, as well as recently launching The Tomorrow War through Amazon Prime's streaming service.

As for Skydance New Media, which is the game development studio led by Hennig, it was first founded back in November 2019. The studio is helping develop upcoming PS5 exclusive Forspoken with Luminous Productions, but is otherwise all-in on the new Marvel game, which we now know is being written by Marc Bernardin and Todd Stashwick, the latter of which previously collaborated with Hennig on the ill-fated Star Wars 1313.

