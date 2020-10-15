Among Us costumes: how to unlock Christmas hats and outfits early

Halloween has not even arrived yet, but Among Us Christmas hats and costumes have already taken over the scariest time of the year as the outfit of choice. That is strange, because there are no Christmas costumes currently available in Among Us.

So how do those time travelers do it? The trick is pretty easy, and if you follow this guide, you will be dressed for the Christmas season in no time. Here’s all you need to know to swap that pumpkin for a cute little snowman.

Among Us Impostor tips | Among Us Maps

Among Us Christmas costumes

(Image credit: InnerSloth)

Let’s take a look at the costumes first. At the moment of writing, the Among Us Christmas costumes only include hats. There are eight different ones, which is a little less than the twelve hats we got for Halloween. There is a chance that InnerSloth will add skins, pets or more hats in the future, but for now, it’s head decorations only.

Are Among Us costumes free?

There is no reason not to get this Christmas look for PC players, as all hats will be completely free. Mobile players, on the other hand, will have to pay for them. This makes sense considering that PC players have already paid for the game, but mobile players can download it for free.

Before mobile players spend around $4 on the Christmas Bundle; keep in mind that this Bundle was first released in 2018. You might want to consider the possibility that InnerSloth will add new and better Christmas hats this year. It’s also possible that the current Christmas costumes will become freely available. After all, the Halloween costumes are currently free on both PC and mobile.

Although the Bundle is not very expensive, it’s probably best to leave this trick to PC players if you don’t want to risk wasting your money.

How to get an Among Us Christmas hat

(Image credit: InnerSloth)

Some players may have already used this method to get some early Halloween hats. If you’re not big on Halloween or you just like to look ahead; you can apply the exact same trick by using any date around Christmas.

Unlocking the Christmas hats is easy. The only thing you have to do is close your game, go to your device settings and then to the date and time. Note that you have to change the date on your computer or mobile phone itself, not in the game!

Make sure to switch off your automatic time updates, then proceed to change it manually. To get the Christmas costumes, change it to any day in late December 2018 (the 24th will do fine). Set the time to 23:59 and wait one minute for the day to end. You can now open Among Us, and you should see your new skins waiting for you.

You can now safely close the game, go back to your settings and change your date and time back to normal. If you open Among Us again, the Christmas hats will still be there. You are all set to go and make your friends jealous!