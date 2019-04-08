The 10 best Amazon Spring Sale game deals for 2019

Amazon Spring Sale
Amazon is having a Spring Sale, offering discounts on 100s of products across its entire range of stock. As such, we've tracked down the best Amazon Spring Sale game deals, to help you save a little cash on your gaming stuff this week. The event runs from April 8-15 and is currently a UK-only party (sorry US audience), and we've already spotted plenty of great gaming bargains with more to be added later in the week.
Right now, the hot discounts are on PC parts and accessories. Razer and Logitech are both having discount events, and Samsung is cutting the price of SSDs (this 1TB 860 EVO SSD at £103 is a top pick) and external SD cards (handy for Switch). There are a handful of games and console deals in the sale too, and we've rounded up the best below. What's more, we'll keep this list of the Amazon Spring Sale game deals active all week, so keep checking back to see what we've added.
Console gaming deals
PS4 Pro console + Spider-Man | £349 (save £30)
You save £30 off the price of buying these separately, which is a nice way to upgrade to PS4 Pro.View Deal
Xbox Game Pass 6 months | £23.99 (save 50%)
Buy 3 months of Xbox Game Pass, get 3 months free. That's a hell of an offer. We recommend buying two, to get the full 12 months.View Deal
Far Cry New Dawn Limited Edition Xbox One / PS4 | £25.99
This is the cheapest we've seen Far Cry New Dawn, so it's worth picking up. It's a very recent game, so £26 is a bargain.View Deal
Official Nintendo Switch SD card 128GB | £21.29 (save 48%)
It's got a TOAD ON THE CARD! Plus, this is a really good price for 128GB of storage, which will handle plenty of games.View Deal
PC gaming deals
Samsung 860 EVO 1TB SSD | £103 (save 59%)
If you're looking for a new SSD, to instal in PC or slot into your PS4 Pro, this is the best SATA drive out there. And right now it's £150-off.View Deal
Razer Blackwidow Elite gaming keyboard | £125 (save £55)
While the Elite was a little overpriced to begin with, it's now a fair bargain with 31% slashed off the retail price.View Deal
Razer Kraken Tournament Edition | £64.99 (save 35%)
You get a brilliant headset, ideal for both PC and console gaming, for £35 less than the regular price. That's the cheapest it has ever been.View Deal
4K TV deals
LG 43" 4K TV (6200PLA) | £279 (save 44%)
This is a cracking 4K TV for gaming, as it has good HDR, excellent viewing angles, and a 9ms response rate. It's also a whopping £220 less.View Deal
Philips 50" 4K TV (PUS7303) | £479 (save £221)
There's 32% off this cool Philips 4K TV, with Ambilight. It's a great budget TV option, has Freeview built in, and excellent Android OS.View Deal
Board games
Cards Against Humanity (UK edition) | £18.75 (save 25%)
This adult party game is an absolute must for social gatherings, and today only this UK edition is £6 less (the cheapest it has ever been).View Deal
