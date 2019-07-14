Amazon Fire TV Stick now just £20, getting you all your entertainment for 50% less

There's nothing worse than not having all your various entertainment subscriptions on the big screen where you want them. Whether you're not quite ready to upgrade to a smart TV, you want something easy for your kids, or you just hate the UI of your particular TV, then the Amazon Fire TV Stick is a great little device. And when the Amazon Prime Day game deals is offering the Fire TV Stick for just £19.99, then how can you say no?

Not only does the Amazon Fire TV stick get you the best shows on Amazon Prime and the best movies on Amazon Prime at the touch of a button, but it also groups together all your various entertainment sources in one, easy to use, UI. That includes Netflix, BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Disney, Curzon and others (although additional subscription fees will apply where required), meaning you don't constantly have to switch between devices to get access to all your content.

And all you need to do to get going is whack the Amazon Fire TV Stick into the HDMI port on your TV, and you'll be streaming within a matter of minutes. Plus, with the Alexa Voice Remote, all you need to do is press the mic button and ask to find your favourite TV shows, movies, live news, sports and more. Plus, you can use Alex skills, and you can experience thousands of other channels, browse the web via Silk or Firefox and more. It's not just about bingeing the latest season of your favourite show, you know.