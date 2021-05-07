Alison Brie and Aubrey Plaza team up for new comedy movie

Alison Brie and Aubrey Plaza are re-teaming for a new comedy movie, Spin Me Round, Deadline reports.

Brie plays the manager of a small California town franchise of an Italian chain restaurant, who wins an all-expenses-paid trip to the company's headquarters in Florence, Italy, and a chance to meet the restaurant chain’s wealthy and charismatic owner (Alessandro Nivola). Along with a mismatched group of local American franchise managers, she finds a far different adventure than the romantic fantasy she had imagined.

Lil Rel Howery, Molly Shannon, and Fred Armisen also star, and Jeff Baena will direct from a script he co-wrote with Brie. Indie royalty Mark and Jay Duplass are on board as producers.

Both actors are known for their roles on beloved sitcoms – Brie for her role in Community and Plaza in Parks and Recreation – but the pair have worked together before. They co-starred in the 2020 festive rom-com Happiest Season, as well as 2017's The Little Hours, which Baena also wrote and directed.

Brie and Baena have collaborated several times, most recently on Netflix's Horse Girl – they co-wrote and produced the psychological drama together, and Brie played the lead role. She was also recently seen in the Oscar-winning Promising Young Woman and in Dave Franco's directorial debut The Rental.

Plaza, meanwhile, recently starred in the thriller Black Bear and she's currently filming Five Eyes, an upcoming spy movie from Guy Ritchie, alongside Jason Statham and Hugh Grant.