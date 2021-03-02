Aliens: Fireteam is a co-op third person survival shooter dropping this summer

Aliens: Fireteam, a third person co-op survival shooter from Cold Iron Studios, will be released this summer. Check out the trailer for it above, and read on for more details GamesRadar learned during a sneak-peek presentation.

You'll put boots on the ground as a US Colonial Marine, and can choose between five classes: Gunner, Demolisher, Technician, Doc, and Recon. The emphasis here is on co-op, as each class will bring a different skillset to the firefight, and with 20 different enemy types - including 11 different Xenomorphs - you'll want to bring the best squad into the fray. Cold Iron Studios worked closely with 20th Century Fox to design new enemies for the Aliens universe, so while you'll certainly see facehuggers and praetorians, expect to encounter some new phallic horrors jumping out of ventilation units.

Aliens: Fireteam is set in 2202, 23 years after the events of the original trilogy. There's been an explosion of near-lawless human colonies, and while xenomorphs are no longer the stuff of legend, outbreaks are rare. The US Colonial Marines have received a mysterious distress call and are sent to figure it out. The game will have a cohesive story set across four replayable campaigns, all set in different "iconic environments."

Cold Iron Studios was quick to stress the game's replayability due to its challenge card system - which offers over 40 different challenges that you can apply at the beginning of missions. Ranging from visual changes like a Noir mode or a tac-cam mode, to challenges that add more enemies or require you to only get headshots, the challenge card system will "allow players to choose how to mutate and play through missions."

Aliens: Fireteam will release this summer on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC through Steam. For more on Aliens: Fireteam, including gameplay details and post-launch content, check out our Aliens: Fireteam preview here.

Add it to the list of new games in 2021 to get excited about.