Agents of Shield actor Clark Gregg on season 7 ending: "We're going out with a bang"

Everyone talks about Robert Doney Jr, Chris Evans, and Samuel L. Jackson's long tenures in the MCU, yet few think about Clark Gregg's role as Agent Phil Coulson. Thanks to the longevity of Agents of SHIELD, Gregg has been a continuous part of Marvel's universe since the very first Iron Man up until this very day.

But that's about to end. Agents of SHIELD season 7 will be the show's last, bringing the tale of Coulson and his Shield agents to a conclusion. We've seen them fight Hydra, travel through space, and even face alternate robot forms of themselves. The latest season sees the main crew travelling back to the 1930s and attempting to keep a Hydra agent alive – because without Hydra there's no Shield, and with no Shield, there's no Avengers Initiative, and nobody to stop Thanos.

Bringing a series to an end, though, can be quite difficult – just ask Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss. But Gregg has complete faith in the Agents of SHIELD season 7 ending, revealing that the series will end with a bang.

"Fans are so savvy about the way stories go and most people understand that our show, to a certain extent, had its emotional series ending, at the end of Season 5, in many ways," he told Collider. "That’s not to say that there isn’t similar stuff in this last season, but then they gave us two more.

"What I love about what our writers did, was that they went, 'Okay, then let’s have the most fun possible. Let’s go full sci-fi with space demons and an evil alter-ego for Coulson. And then, in the last season, we’ll go popping through different decades, and we’ll make the most out of what those decades represent, in style and tone. And we’ll put our very diverse cast in different time periods, where diversity is a challenge for people, and really make the most out of that and have fun with it.' We’re going out with a, we have nothing to prove to anybody but ourselves, bang."

Agents of SHIELD season 7 continues on ABC in the United States.