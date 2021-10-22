Advance Wars remasters for Switch delayed to Spring 2022

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp has been delayed out of December and into Spring 2022.

The news was broken by Nintendo earlier today on October 22, through the tweet from the official Nintendo of America Twitter account that you can see just below. While the remasters of the first two Advance Wars games were originally slated to launch on the Nintendo Switch later this year in December, they've now been pushed a few months to Spring 2022.

Hello, troops! #AdvanceWars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, which was set to launch on 12/3, will now release for #NintendoSwitch in spring 2022. The game just needs a little more time for fine tuning. You'll be battling with Andy & friends soon! Thanks for your patience. pic.twitter.com/dSi8VSsxTHOctober 22, 2021 See more

The remasters of the first two Advance Wars games were actually only just unveiled earlier this year in June. At the time, Nintendo debuted a "reimagined and rebuilt" versions of the first two Advance Wars games, swapping out the pixel art of the original two games for a new, fresher 3D animated art style instead.

Shortly after that, it was revealed that DuckTales: Remastered developer WayForward would be handling development duties on the Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp package. Additionally, WayForward revealed that the remastered package would support online multiplayer for the first two games in the classic series for the very first time.

Of course, multiplayer isn't technically new to the first two Advance Wars games. Back in the Game Boy Advance days of old, players would pass around one controller between each other, taking turns to battle it out, or pair multiple handheld devices together with a Link Cable to face off. This time though, when the Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp eventually launches next year in Spring 2022, it'll support multiplayer for the very first time over the Nintendo Switch's online services.

For a full look at every other Nintendo game launching over 2022, head over to our upcoming Switch games guide for more.