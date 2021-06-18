Advance Wars 1+2 will have online multiplayer for first time

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp will feature online multiplayer for up to four players.

The feature was briefly talked about on the Nintendo Treehouse, with more details to be expanded on at a later date. The mode will also support up to four players, in modes that will allow them all to face off in all-out war.

Multiplayer is not new for either Advance Wars 1 or 2. Both games featured it in the past, where you could face off against friends and bots. This mode would see players placed on maps, where they would square off in strategy-like battle.

In the past, online play with the mode was obviously not possible on the Game Boy Advance. Instead, players could pass around the console between them to take their turns or a good old Link Cable could be used to pair consoles together. As long as no one got excited and pulled the cable out that is. This really ought to be an easier solution.

On the Nintendo Store listing for the game, the four-player online play is confirmed, and unsurprisingly all players will need to be subscribed to Nintendo Online to play together.

This is a great example of what modern convenience can do for an older game. Advanced Wars multiplayer is genuinely great and provides a wonderful, turn-based experience that's not unlike a board game. It was however held back by the limitations of the time. Seeing this mode come to life in the modern world with online play could really give it the room to sing where it didn't previously.

Not too much is known about Advance Wars 1+2: Reboot Camp past what we saw at the Nintendo Direct on Tuesday. It's set to land in December 2021 though, so the wait should be too long. Proven developer WayForward is handling the port, and the remake is looking great thus far.

