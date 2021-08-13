Abandoned, new Samsung phones, Sonic, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla discussed in latest Totally Rated

Settle back because there's a brand new Totally Rated episode here. Totally Rated is Future's news and reviews show brought to you by GamesRadar and our sister sites.

You can watch the latest episode above, with the headline focus being the mysterious Abandoned PS5 app, which has still yet to update.

We also discuss the release of the latest Valhalla expansion, Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Siege of Paris, which dropped on August 12 for all platforms. Our own Heather Wald said that it's "the perfect excuse to get stuck right back into the Viking goodness as Eivor", with a particular delight in seeing "black box missions make a comeback, and getting caught up in a new conflict brings with it some exciting new challenges to face".

Over in TV and movies, Idris Elba has been cast as Knuckles in the next Sonic movie, which feels like quite the perfect fit.

In tech this week, all talk is about Samsung, as the company revealed the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 this week, alongside two variants of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. According to TechRadar's US Editor-in-Chief, Matt Swider, "the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 lays the bait for peoplewho normally consider themselves early adopters".

“It’s still expensive, but starts at a slightly lower price than its predecessors, meaning those early adopters on the sidelines may finally be tempted to join the foldable phone future.”

