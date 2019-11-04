A Fire Emblem 3DS game that was reportedly canceled could resurface on Switch

The odds of another Fire Emblem game arriving for the Nintendo Switch are looking better and better. GamesRadar+ recently reported that The Wall Street Journal's Takasha Miller believes more 3DS titles will head to the Switch. That notion seems even more likely after Greg Miller's Kinda Funny podcast where he chatted with Imran Khan, former senior editor at Game Informer.

During the podcast, Khan mentions that the success of the Switch Lite could result in more 3DS franchises heading to the handheld, especially after the failure of developer AlphaDream's Mario and Luigi: Bowser's Inside Story + Bowser Jr.'s Journey.

"When that happened, I heard that Nintendo cancelled a bunch of further 3DS plans," Khan tells Miller. "I know there was another Fire Emblem remake in the works. And that was one of the things they shuttered. So maybe that's one of the things they'll bring forward in the future." Reviving downed 3DS plans in the wake of an incredibly successful Switch Lite sales run seems logical - Eurogamer reported in October that the newest handheld sold 1.95 million units in 11 days, with The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening selling 3.13 million copies in the same timeframe and Fire Emblem: Three Houses selling 2.29 million copies since its late July launch, the best sales in the series' history.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses is the culmination of the series' evolution over the years, as it focuses more on the characters and their backstories, resulting in an engaging plot set in what is basically Hogwarts for fantasy armies. It's so engaging, you wouldn't be alone in wanting to immediately replay it, even after 45+ hours of gameplay. That's why another title on the Switch would be a welcome addition to the franchise.

For now, another Fire Emblem game for the Nintendo Switch is just a rumor, but we'll keep our eyes and ears trained on the topic.