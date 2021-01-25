FIFA 21 Prime Loot is officially live

FIFA 21 Prime Loot has officially gone live.

EA tie-ins with Prime Gaming (formerly Twitch Prime) have become a theme of recent FIFAs, and they’ve just kicked off again with the first of nine collaborative FIFA 21 drops going live.

The drops are free to all Prime Gaming members, and gives you untradeable items for use in-game. The first batch of content comprises one 81+ OVR player pick and four additional rare gold players.

It’s worth staying tuned throughout the season, as during the course of FIFA 20 these drops got better and better – by August you were able to grab an 83+ rated player for nada.

Prime Gaming is included with all Amazon Prime memberships. If you want to sample the FIFA content without committing longer-term you can start a 30-day free trial at gaming.amazon.com.

(Image credit: EA)

In a cheeky tease, the Prime Gaming press release mentions that FIFA 21 TOTY (Team Of The Year) player items are available in packs for a limited time. That means it’s genuinely possible to nab an elite version of Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, or Robert Lewandowski through your free pack, but we’d put the odds of that happening on par with Sheffield United winning this season’s Premier League.

Still, free stuff is free stuff. It’s definitely worth signing up if you already use Amazon Prime.

FIFA 21 Prime Gaming drop 2 is due in late February, and we’ll have a guide to how it all works here on GamesRadar shortly.

Only recently picked up EA's football sim? Here's our handy guide of FIFA 21 tips that can help.