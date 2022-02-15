Black Adam writer has another DC movie in the works: Wonder Twins

Wonder Twin powers, activate!

Warner Bros. has tapped Black Adam writer Adam Sztykiel to write and direct a live-action Wonder Twins movie for HBO Max.

The Wonder Twins, two shape-shifting alien teens named Zan and Jayna, first appeared in 1977 as regular characters alongside Batman and Robin, Superman, Wonder Woman, and Aquaman on Hanna-Barbera’s The All-New Super Friends Hour.

The animated series introduced the twins as metahumans who descended from an ancient race of Exorian shapeshifters. In the show, the two have a pet space monkey named Gleek. Zan possesses the ability to transform into water at any state and Jayna can shapeshift into any animal, whether real or mythological.

DC comics would go on to further expand their lore and the twins would later make cameos on Smallville, Teen Titans Go!, and The Flash.

Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey of Temple Hill Entertainment are set to produce the film. The production company is no stranger to teen-led stories, having produced The Twilight Saga, The Maze Runner franchise, John Green adaptations such as Paper Towns and The Fault in Our Stars, and Love, Simon.

Sztykiel’s previous writing credits include the Robert Downey Jr. and Zach Galifianakis buddy comedy Due Date, Scoob!, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, and Alvin and the Chipmunks. Black Adam reunited Sztykiel with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, having worked with him on the 2018 science fiction monster movie Rampage.

Black Adam is set to premiere July 29. For more upcoming movies, check out our handy guide.