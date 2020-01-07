50-inch 4K TV now just £269... but these other TV deals are way better

Missed out on a cheap TV deal over the pre-Christmas shopping madness? Not to worry as the January sales are still going strong on a range of excellent 4K TVs with HDR . But it's so important you check the spec on any potential bargains out there, especially if you want the best options for gaming, watching sport and movie content. We're happy to help you out too though.

So while Currys' initial offering of a 50-inch 4K HDR Toshiba TV at a very tempting £269 stopped us in our tracks, as dedicated gamers, we sighed with disappointment at the first spec bullet point highlighting a 50Hz display. In reality, we like to insist on 60Hz TV screens as a minimum so games running at 60fps (frames per second) look silky smooth. Plus with the Disney Plus UK release date getting closer, you want things to be at their best at home.

Thankfully, you really don't have to spend that much more to get a TV that looks great for fast-paced gaming or sitting back and viewing content too. If you're not too bothered about gaming though and would just like a cheap TV with a decent-sized screen, you could do far worse than the Toshiba model mentioned above in all honesty. These are the TV deals that really have us reaching for our wallets right now.

Samsung UE43RU7020KXXU 43-inch 4K TV | £299 at Currys

This TV's display is much smoother than the offer mentioned earlier and very gamer-friendly. This sale ends today apparently, so you'll have to get a move on if you want to save £80 on the previous price of this 4K TV deal. Samsung is one of the best brands to go for today and the company does a great job of keeping prices down on slightly older TVs like this one which will do your 4K content proud. This TV also comes with six months of Spotify Premium for free.

View Deal

Samsung UE49MU6500 Curved 49-inch 4K TV | £351.20 at eBay

Use voucher code: PREP2020 to get this price. Curved TVs wasn't the longest-lasting fad out there, but we still have a soft spot for them as unique immersive experiences go before we can afford our own Imax Cinema. Curved screens are best-viewed head-on though rather than at angles - something to bear in mind if there are lots of people watching in the room or your sofa isn't facing the middle of the TV.

View Deal

Philips 55PUS6754 55-inch 4K Ambilight TV | £499 at Amazon

Ambilight TVs are fantastic for taking the on-screen action beyond the bezels. Coloured LEDs emit light from the edge of the screen onto nearby surfaces to match the action on-screen for one of the most immersive home entertainment TV experiences around. Save £50 at Amazon today.

View Deal

Sony Bravia KD49XG7093 49-inch 4K TV | £515 at John Lewis

Sony Bravias have been amongst the finest of TVs for many years now and this 2019 model is a real looker. It might cost a bit more than rival brands, but the pedigree is undeniable. Plus John Lewis has thrown in a free 5-year guarantee too for added peace of mind.

View Deal

Check out the full selection of TV deals from these top retailers over at:

John Lewis | Amazon | Currys | ebuyer | Argos

If you're in the USA, you'll want to take a look over these retailers:

Walmart | Best Buy | Amazon

Still not sure? Well, be sure to head on over for a look at our roundup of the best gaming TVs available as we'll show you the best prices too. These TVs are great for watching movies and TV content too of course as we like to give our thumbs a rest every now and then.