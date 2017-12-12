5 questions posed by The Walking Dead season 8 mid-season premiere trailer

The Walking Dead season 8 proves there’s no rest for the wicked. Hot off the heels of one of the biggest shocks in the show’s history comes a mid-season premiere trailer (above) that only asks more questions than it answers. It’s full of action, though, which is nice. Spoilers for The Walking Dead season 8, episode 8 to follow…

Is that Carl's grave?

The trailer opens up with a dejected Rick and Michonne standing over a grave which begs the obvious question: is that Carl buried six feet under? If so, his turning into a Walker will happen pretty swiftly in the mid-season premiere. My best guess: that’s either Glenn or Abraham’s grave at the Hilltop, where the group manage to escape to.

Why is Dwight back with Negan?

Dwight’s double-crossing antics seem to have eventually caught up with him as one of the Saviors escaped his treachery. The mid-season premiere, though, suggests otherwise. He’s back at Sanctuary and making his way to the front of a crowd to either confront or listen to Negan. That looks like it’s going to be the crux of one of the back eight episodes’ main conflicts.

Are the gang back in Alexandria?

You’d think after everything got blown to smithereens that Alexandria would be a no-go zone. But this is The Walking Dead, people do silly stuff all the time. Case in point: that sure looks like Michonne swinging her sword through the streets of Alexandria. Why are they back there? Why? It makes no sense!

Rick and Ezekiel are reunited?

No, I’m not quite sure how Rick and Ezekiel are sharing a scene. As we left the pair, they’re poles apart. Ezekiel was captured in his Kingdom and Rick was channelling his inner TMNT by going through a sewer. Things are a-conspiring in the mid-season premiere, clearly.

Will the Rick/Negan conflict ever end?

No. Stop asking.

For more in the way of The Walking Dead season 8 questions, check out the 6 we have after watching the mid-season finale. There’s also a look at how the internet reacted to that moment, as well as a bunch of negative Nellies voicing their opinions.

Image: AMC