2010 Blog Awards: Best Newcomer Blog

The nominees for Best Newcomer Blog are;

HeyUGuys!

Online for just over a year, this blog takes a smart, geek-centric view on the latest movie news.

Cody Johnston

The 'Doctor Mister Blog with Doctor Mister Cody' to give it's full title, takes satirical swipes at topical stories in pop/film culture.

Radiation Cinema

Atomic-era B-movies are the name of the game. This blog has quickly built up a great archive of monster movie classics from the nuke-powered '50s.

Vote for your favourite newcomer blog

online surveys

Back to the 2010 Blog Awards