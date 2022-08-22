Ubisoft shoots down Blade game rumours

It turns out Ubisoft isn't working on a new Blade game for Marvel after all.

The developer has taken to Twitter to pour cold water over recent speculation that a new title featuring the vampire slayer is underway at one of its studios, saying "Sorry to slice up the rumours, we're not making a Blade game but we can't wait to see what our friends at Marvel are cooking up for next year's movie!"

Tongues were sent wagging (opens in new tab) earlier this week when YouTube channel JorRaptor (opens in new tab) flagged that Detroit: Become Human actor Edwin Gaffney posted a few images to social media alongside fellow actor Alex Martin that feature Ubisoft's logo on some mocap suits.

“That’s a wrap,” Gaffney wrote at the time. “It is always a pleasure working on great projects but what makes it even better is working with great people! Thank you Alex Martin for the talent and energy you bring to the set, you rock!”

The post constrains several hashtags – naturally – with one saying “UbisoftGames”. That’s pretty innocent in isolation, but the other images contain the two actors posing with swords and a clapperboard with the words “Marvel” and “Bassam Tariq”, who is directing the upcoming Marvel film that’s set for next year.

Ubisoft hasn’t clarified what the posts mean – hey, maybe the duo are just Blade fans – though Marvel and Disney are holding a games-focused showcase next month as part of the D23 Expo.

Alongside “all-new announcements”, we’re getting updates on Disney Dreamlight Valley, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Sage, and “a sneak peek at the upcoming Marvel ensemble game from Skydance New Media”. Either way, you’ll hopefully have your fill of Marvel games soon enough.

You'll get some Blade gameplay sooner than you know when Marvel's Midnight Suns releases next year.