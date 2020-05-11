Two new Doctor Who games are coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and more

Maze Theory, the developer behind Doctor Who: The Edge of Time VR, is working on a follow-up game that won't be on VR platforms - but it will be on PC, consoles, and mobile. By consoles, we mean current and next-gen platforms: the Xbox Series X and PS5 and the Xbox One and PS4.

"The Doctor Who franchise expansion kicks off early next year with the launch of a PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Switch game and a horror/sci-fi mobile phone takeover game being developed in partnership with Kaigan Games," the studio s aid . "The three games create a trilogy of experiences, the first of which was Doctor Who: The Edge of Time VR game which launched in November 2019."

We reached out to Maze Theory and a PR rep confirmed the games would be "next-gen compatible" and playable on the current consoles, as well.

As we previously reported , Doctor Who: The Edge of Time features Daleks, Weeping Angels, Cyberman, and the current Doctor, Jodie Whittaker, providing vocal work. Based on Maze Theory's blog post, it seems she'll be voicing the Doctor across the trilogy, as the two upcoming titles will offer a "chance to collude with the Doctor herself."

The Edge of Time smartly leaned into Doctor Who's penchant for horror, and it's nice to know that the rest of the games in the franchise will do the same thing. Doctor Who can be very scary - if you need proof, check out both "Don't Blink" and the two-episode arc "The Impossible Planet" and "The Satan Pit."