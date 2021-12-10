Twitter reveals 10 most-discussed movies of 2021 – and Shrek made the list

Twitter has revealed the 10 most-discussed movies of 2021.

The results were released in a blog post, and Shrek made the ranking despite being released 20 years ago (probably because of its big anniversary). It's one of only three movies that aren't about superheroes on the list: the others are Dune and Godzilla vs. Kong. Check out the full list below, from the tenth down to the most talked about film.

It's no surprise that No Way Home and the Snyder Cut are occupying the top two spots – the the Spider-Man movie's first trailer had the most viewed trailer debut ever, and the campaign to release Zack Snyder's Justice League started out on Twitter (and has now morphed into the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse movement).

The platform also revealed the top 10 most-discussed TV shows of the year. Here they are, from 10 down to one:

Pui Pui Molcar

Sen Cal Kapimi

In the Soop

Tokyo Revengers

A Fazenda 13

WandaVision

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba

Squid Game

Jujutsu Kaisen

Big Brother Brasil

There's a lot of anime on the list, but superheroes snuck in via WandaVision. It's no surprise to see the Netflix phenomenon Squid Game on the list, either – it is the streamer's most popular TV show ever, after all.

2022 has some huge releases on the way, with the likes of Black Adam, Doctor Strange 2, and Jurassic World Dominion arriving on the big screen, while TV shows like Stranger Things season 4, The Umbrella Academy season 3, Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Mandalorian season 3, and more are also in the pipeline. It remains to be seen which of those can crack the top 10 next year, but we're willing to bet some of them will.

