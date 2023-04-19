Twilight TV show in the works at Lionsgate

Stephenie Meyer's best-selling book series Twilight is getting its own TV show, more than a decade after the fifth and final film installment premiered in theaters.

According to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), the Twilight TV series is still in the very early stages of development, and as such doesn't yet have a writer attached. Lionsgate Television, which owns the rights to the franchise, reportedly plans to head up development on the series before looking around for a home network or platform. The first order of business, however, is finding a writer to adapt the books for TV.

THR's sources say Meyer is expected to be involved in some capacity, but it's unclear to what degree. Wyck Godfrey and former Lionsgate exec Erik Feig, who bought the rights to the Twilight books while he was at Summit Entertainment, will both executive produce the small screen adapt.

The story of Twilight spans four novels, two companion novels, a novella, and five feature-length movies, but if you aren't familiar, it focuses on Bella Swan, a high-schooler who moves from Phoenix, Arizona to the moody forest town of Forks, Washington, where she falls in love with a 100-year-old vampire named Edward Cullen. A central conflict is set up when Jacob Black, a member of a family of werewolves, develops feelings for Bella and she's left to choose between her friendship with Jacob and her romantic relationship with Edward.

There's no release window for the Twilight series just yet.

