Turtle Beach and SteelSeries go head to head in Amazon's Spring Sale - but the Nova Pro wins out

The Turtle Beach Stealth Pro and SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless are similar gaming headsets. Both feature hot-swappable batteries, high-end audio, and a central connection hub - they're also both discounted to near record low prices in Amazon's Spring Sale.

The Stealth Pro is sitting just a couple of dollars away from a record low we've only seen once before - at $279.99 (was $329.99). Meanwhile, you'll find SteelSeries' entry available for $285.90 (was $349.99). These are both fantastic rates for these high-end headsets, but despite sitting at a slightly higher price point, SteelSeries is winning this race.

For the sake of $6, I'd opt for the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless. Sure, it's been cheaper in the past - dropping all the way down to $249.99, but that was way back in October 2022 just after these cups released. Since then discounts of this scale have been rare. We've only dipped below the $300 threshold once this year so far, and that was very briefly back in January.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8426&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09ZWKD9TF%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank"> $349.99 $285.90 at Amazon

Save $64 - The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is down to one of its best prices of the year here. It's not the $279.99 we generally see on the rare occasion this industry leading device does take a discount, but considering the competition in Amazon's Spring Sale it's your best bet this week. Buy it if: ✅ You're investing in a long-term headset

✅ You play across multiple platforms

✅ You don't want to worry about battery Don't buy it if: ❌ You only play on one platform

❌ You don't want to tinker with EQ settings Price Check: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FSteelSeries-Arctis-Nova-Pro-Wireless-Gaming-Headset-For-Xbox-Black%2F1988263266" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">Walmart: $349.99 | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsteelseries-arctis-nova-pro-wireless-multi-gaming-headset-for-xbox-black%2F6506344.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">Best Buy: $349.99



Turtle Beach Stealth Pro | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8426&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FStealth-Multiplatform-Wireless-Noise-Cancelling-Xbox-X%2Fdp%2FB0BX77C1LD%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank"> $329.99 $279.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - The Turtle Beach Stealth Pro seldom takes price cuts like this and while we're a couple of dollars away from a record low price this is the first time we've seen a saving at $50 in months. Buy it if: ✅ You prefer Turtle Beach's audio profile

✅ You'll use the ANC more

✅ You want a set of commuting headphones as well Don't buy it if: ❌ You want as much battery as possible

❌ You prioritize sound quality over mic and ANC Price Check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fturtle-beach-stealth-pro-xbox-edition-wireless-noise-cancelling-gaming-headset-for-xbox-ps5-ps4-switch-and-pc-dual-batteries-black%2F6535754.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">Best Buy: $279.99 | <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/221109/81938/2092?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fturtle-beach-stealth-pro-wireless-gaming-headset-for-playstation%2F-%2FA-88743558" data-link-merchant="target.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">Target: $279.99



Turtle Beach Stealth Pro vs SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless - which should you buy?

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future/Rob Dwiar)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specs Turtle Beach Stealth Pro SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Connection 2.4Ghz / Bluetooth / Wired 2.4GHz / Bluetooth / Wired Drivers 50mm Nanoclear neodymium SteelSeries Premium High Fidelity Frequency Response 10Hz - 22kHz 10Hz - 22kHz Microphone Unidirectional noise cancelling ClearCast Gen 2 ANC Yes Yes Controls Volume, power, multi-function button, Bluetooth, Superhuman Hearing Power, mic mute, Bluetooth Battery 12 hours per battery 22 hours per battery Weight 400g 337g

When the prices are so similar, I'd heavily recommend opting for the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless over the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro. Not only does it have a larger discount on it overall, but it's the best gaming headset on the market right now - and you're getting better specs in most areas. There are, however, a few scenarios where Turtle Beach's entry may be better.

The Stealth Pro features built in microphones as well as a boom mic, whereas the SteelSeries only packs the latter, and I also found the ANC to be a little stronger here. Those two elements combined mean the Stealth Pro is actually better for anyone who wants their gaming headset to double up as a commuting companion over Bluetooth - despite the slightly larger footprint.

SteelSeries does offer the better audio experience overall, though. While the Stealth Pro is pretty laser focused on finer details of more competitive affairs, the Nova Pro Wireless has a massive soundstage with a super rich quality throughout. That means open world games absolutely shine here, while still paying close attention to directional cues and more delicate details as well. On top of that you're getting far more battery life per charge, and picking up that excellent hub DAC system. This piece of kit not only keeps your batteries charged and manages your dual connections, but can also be used to tinker with EQ settings on the fly as well. By comparison, Turtle Beach's wireless transmitter feels like a paperweight.

If you're after something a little cheaper there are plenty more gaming headset deals up for grabs in this week's Amazon Spring Sale. We're rounding up the web's lowest prices across a range of our favorites just below.

