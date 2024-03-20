Turtle Beach and SteelSeries go head to head in Amazon's Spring Sale - but the Nova Pro wins out

Big savings hit two multiplatform headsets, but SteelSeries wins this 1v1

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro gaming headset
The Turtle Beach Stealth Pro and SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless are similar gaming headsets. Both feature hot-swappable batteries, high-end audio, and a central connection hub - they're also both discounted to near record low prices in Amazon's Spring Sale. 

The Stealth Pro is sitting just a couple of dollars away from a record low we've only seen once before - at $279.99 (was $329.99). Meanwhile, you'll find SteelSeries' entry available for $285.90 (was $349.99). These are both fantastic rates for these high-end headsets, but despite sitting at a slightly higher price point, SteelSeries is winning this race. 

For the sake of $6, I'd opt for the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless. Sure, it's been cheaper in the past - dropping all the way down to $249.99, but that was way back in October 2022 just after these cups released. Since then discounts of this scale have been rare. We've only dipped below the $300 threshold once this year so far, and that was very briefly back in January.  

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless | $349.99 $285.90 at Amazon Save $64 -

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8426&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09ZWKD9TF%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">$349.99 $285.90 at Amazon
Save $64 - The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is down to one of its best prices of the year here. It's not the $279.99 we generally see on the rare occasion this industry leading device does take a discount, but considering the competition in Amazon's Spring Sale it's your best bet this week. 

Buy it if: 

You're investing in a long-term headset
You play across multiple platforms
You don't want to worry about battery 

Don't buy it if: 

You only play on one platform
You don't want to tinker with EQ settings

Price Check: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FSteelSeries-Arctis-Nova-Pro-Wireless-Gaming-Headset-For-Xbox-Black%2F1988263266" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">Walmart: $349.99 | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsteelseries-arctis-nova-pro-wireless-multi-gaming-headset-for-xbox-black%2F6506344.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">Best Buy: $349.99

View Deal
Turtle Beach Stealth Pro | $329.99 $279.99 at Amazon Save $50 -

Turtle Beach Stealth Pro | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8426&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FStealth-Multiplatform-Wireless-Noise-Cancelling-Xbox-X%2Fdp%2FB0BX77C1LD%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">$329.99 $279.99 at Amazon
Save $50 - The Turtle Beach Stealth Pro seldom takes price cuts like this and while we're a couple of dollars away from a record low price this is the first time we've seen a saving at $50 in months. 

Buy it if: 

✅ You prefer Turtle Beach's audio profile
✅ You'll use the ANC more
✅ You want a set of commuting headphones as well

Don't buy it if: 

❌ You want as much battery as possible
❌ You prioritize sound quality over mic and ANC

Price Check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fturtle-beach-stealth-pro-xbox-edition-wireless-noise-cancelling-gaming-headset-for-xbox-ps5-ps4-switch-and-pc-dual-batteries-black%2F6535754.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">Best Buy: $279.99 | <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/221109/81938/2092?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fturtle-beach-stealth-pro-wireless-gaming-headset-for-playstation%2F-%2FA-88743558" data-link-merchant="target.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">Target: $279.99

View Deal

Turtle Beach Stealth Pro vs SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless - which should you buy?

Turtle Beach Stealth Pro gaming headset with Nintendo Switch, PS5 controller, and Razer gaming mouse
SpecsTurtle Beach Stealth ProSteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless
Connection2.4Ghz / Bluetooth / Wired2.4GHz / Bluetooth / Wired
Drivers50mm Nanoclear neodymiumSteelSeries Premium High Fidelity
Frequency Response10Hz - 22kHz10Hz - 22kHz
MicrophoneUnidirectional noise cancellingClearCast Gen 2
ANCYesYes
ControlsVolume, power, multi-function button, Bluetooth, Superhuman HearingPower, mic mute, Bluetooth
Battery12 hours per battery22 hours per battery
Weight400g337g

When the prices are so similar, I'd heavily recommend opting for the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless over the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro. Not only does it have a larger discount on it overall, but it's the best gaming headset on the market right now - and you're getting better specs in most areas. There are, however, a few scenarios where Turtle Beach's entry may be better. 

The Stealth Pro features built in microphones as well as a boom mic, whereas the SteelSeries only packs the latter, and I also found the ANC to be a little stronger here. Those two elements combined mean the Stealth Pro is actually better for anyone who wants their gaming headset to double up as a commuting companion over Bluetooth - despite the slightly larger footprint. 

SteelSeries does offer the better audio experience overall, though. While the Stealth Pro is pretty laser focused on finer details of more competitive affairs, the Nova Pro Wireless has a massive soundstage with a super rich quality throughout. That means open world games absolutely shine here, while still paying close attention to directional cues and more delicate details as well. On top of that you're getting far more battery life per charge, and picking up that excellent hub DAC system. This piece of kit not only keeps your batteries charged and manages your dual connections, but can also be used to tinker with EQ settings on the fly as well. By comparison, Turtle Beach's wireless transmitter feels like a paperweight. 

