Turok and Turok 2 are now available on PS4

The classic first person shooters Turok: Dinosaur Hunter and Turok 2: Seeds of Evil are live now on PS4. Check out the video above, and read on for more details about how Nightdive Studios has been keeping busy.

The dino battling titles previously re-released on PC, Xbox One, and Switch, so it's great to see that PS4 players can finally get involved. And you'll be able to enjoy it with your friends on Nintendo Switch and PC, thanks to crossplay via PlayFab - with Xbox coming soon. Considering there's now a revamped version of Turok 2's multiplayer mode that will let up to 16 players join the dino fray, you'll definitely want to get your friends involved. It'll also be playable on PS5 via backward compatibility.

The original Turok game is loosely based on the comic-books of the same name and was originally released on the Nintendo 64 in 1998. A remastered version developed by Nightdive Studios was released on Steam for PC in 2017, Xbox One in 2018, and Nintendo Switch in 2019. So needless to say, PS4 players have been waiting quite some time for a chance to jump back into the cult classic. Turok 2: Seeds of Evil was originally released on Nintendo 64 in the same year as the first game and was re-released by Nightdive Studios at the same time as the first game.

But Nightdive Studios wasn't satisfied with just releasing Turok and Turok 2 on PS4, as a System Shock demo and pre-order have gone live today as well. We told you they were keeping busy.

